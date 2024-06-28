Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months

More than 30 Russian warplanes hit the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the first half of 2024, StratCom reported on Friday, UNN reports .

Details

As noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy Russian combat aircraft, including with the use of Western weapons.

In particular, more than 30 Russian military aircraft were hit:

- nine Su-25s;

- One Su-57;

- two MiG-31s;

- about 13 Su-34s;

- one Su-35;

- one Su-35S;

- two A-50 aircraft;

- one Il-22M11;

- one Tu-22M3.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom noted that the number of aircraft, their models and modifications, as well as the locations of the damage are given conditionally. Some of the aircraft were damaged, but could have returned to the airfields for long-term repairs. In addition, in some cases, the models of the destroyed aircraft could not be reliably identified.

