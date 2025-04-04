Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport
aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.
Germany scrambled fighter jets over a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. The plane was flying without radio communication or a flight plan between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.
In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about
13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.
Finland warns of an increased risk of environmental disaster due to the fleet of Russian "ghost tankers" transporting oil through
the Baltic Sea in violation of sanctions: about 100,000 tons of crude oil passes through the Gulf of Finland every week.
German and French fighter jets were scrambled and escorted a Russian military aircraft near their borders without incident as part
of NATO air patrol missions.
