We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13481 views

06:32 PM • 23736 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62005 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209345 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120157 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308127 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213287 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243990 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254983 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128139 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209345 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388179 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252535 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308127 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1362 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12334 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42528 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70618 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56494 views
Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea

Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.

News of the World • December 9, 11:00 PM • 19214 views

Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

Germany scrambled fighter jets over a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. The plane was flying without radio communication or a flight plan between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.

War • October 16, 05:55 PM • 23852 views

NATO jets intercept Russian plane over the Baltic Sea

A Russian Il-20M reconnaissance plane flew into international airspace over the Baltic without contacting controllers. German and Swedish fighter jets took off to escort it.

News of the World • August 10, 04:01 PM • 39414 views

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months

In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about 13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.

War • June 28, 09:29 AM • 31141 views

Finland fears environmental disaster due to Russian "ghost tankers"

Finland warns of an increased risk of environmental disaster due to the fleet of Russian "ghost tankers" transporting oil through the Baltic Sea in violation of sanctions: about 100,000 tons of crude oil passes through the Gulf of Finland every week.

Economy • April 12, 08:30 AM • 43791 views

Sweden scrambles fighter jets over Russian military plane

Swedish and German fighter jets intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane off the Swedish coast after it entered the flight information zone southeast of Blekinge.

War • April 9, 11:57 PM • 31356 views

German fighter jets take to the air over the Baltic Sea because of a Russian plane

German fighter jets intercepted a Russian spy plane flying without a transponder over the Baltic Sea on April 6.

News of the World • April 7, 10:14 AM • 34933 views

Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian Il-20M

German and French fighter jets were scrambled and escorted a Russian military aircraft near their borders without incident as part of NATO air patrol missions.

War • February 28, 12:10 AM • 30692 views

Germany scrambles a fighter jet to intercept a Russian military plane

Germany scrambles fighter jet to intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft spotted over the Baltic Sea off its coast.

News of the World • January 31, 07:18 AM • 17834 views