Germany scrambles a fighter jet to intercept a Russian military plane

Germany has launched a fighter jet to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that was spotted over the Baltic Sea off its coast. This was reported by the German Air Force, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fighter jet took off on runway A from Laage and detected a Russian military aircraft in international airspace over Rügen. It followed it for a short time before it turned back east.

The IL-20M military aircraft was flying without a transponder signal, - the German Air Force added.

Germany clarified that the 71st Tactical Squadron of the Richthofen Air Force took part in the interception. The military unit is equipped with Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.

Recall

In 2023 , NATO air forces flew more than three hundred times to intercept Russian military aircraft.