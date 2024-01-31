Germany scrambles a fighter jet to intercept a Russian military plane

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58379 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115646 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121044 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164514 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266252 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176570 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166780 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236663 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80598 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58307 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94111 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55026 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35732 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236663 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247591 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233850 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115646 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99084 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100333 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116882 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117555 views
Germany scrambles a fighter jet to intercept a Russian military plane

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17777 views

Germany scrambles fighter jet to intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft spotted over the Baltic Sea off its coast

Germany has launched a fighter jet to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that was spotted over the Baltic Sea off its coast. This was reported by the German Air Force, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fighter jet took off on runway A from Laage and detected a Russian military aircraft in international airspace over Rügen. It followed it for a short time before it turned back east.

The IL-20M military aircraft was flying without a transponder signal,

- the German Air Force added.

Germany clarified that the 71st Tactical Squadron of the Richthofen Air Force took part in the interception. The military unit is equipped with Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.

Recall

In 2023 , NATO air forces flew more than three hundred times to intercept Russian military aircraft.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
eurofighter-typhoonEurofighter Typhoon
il-18Il-18
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
germanyGermany

