Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Germany scrambled fighter jets over a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. The plane was flying without radio communication or a flight plan between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.
On Wednesday, October 16, Germany launched fighter jets because of a Russian reconnaissance plane that flew into international waters of the Baltic Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the German Air Force.
Details
It is noted that the IL-20 aircraft , with radio communication turned off and without a flight plan, was over the international waters of the Baltic Sea between Rügen, Germany, and Bornholm, Denmark.
In this regard, two Eurofighter jets were launched from the Rostock-Laazy airfield to "establish visual contact" with the offender.
Recall
