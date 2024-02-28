$41.340.03
Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian Il-20M

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30692 views

German and French fighter jets were scrambled and escorted a Russian military aircraft near their borders without incident as part of NATO air patrol missions.

Germany scrambles fighter jets over Russian Il-20M

The German Air Force reported that on February 26, Eurofighter jets were scrambled due to the alarm and detection of a Russian Il-20M military aircraft southeast of Helsinki. The operation was carried out without incident, the German Air Force reported in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Subsequently, the General Staff of the French Armed Forces reported that the Russian IL-20 was escorted by French Mirage fighters near the border with Estonia. On social network X, the French National Defense Forces published a video of the flight of the Russian plane and Mirage fighters.

The fighter jets were escorting an Il-20 as part of France's participation in NATO's Enhanced Air Policing mission.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
NATO
Germany
Estonia
