Germany is trying to secretly agree with India on the purchase of shells for Ukraine - media

German representatives are trying to negotiate with India on the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine. This is reported by the German edition Spiegel, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that an informal group of officers, diplomats and civil servants from the chancellery, finance and economic departments meets in Berlin every two weeks.

They give advice on which countries to approach, which might still have stockpiles of ammunition, and how to convince them. According to government sources, there are almost no political taboos in these negotiations.

Insiders have found out that India has quite a large stockpile of artillery ammunition - about several hundred thousand rounds. However, the government in New Delhi does not openly want to sell its shells, because officially India still maintains friendly relations with Moscow.

As a result, covert negotiations are underway to determine whether ammunition can be obtained through intermediaries - the German edition writes.

Addendum

Berlin also allows for similar deals with Arab countries that have significant stockpiles of artillery shells.

In addition, experts admit that there are also states in the Balkans and Africa that still have stockpiles of - or can even produce munitions.

Recall

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that any EU member state that wants to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine can order artillery shells from outside Europe.

