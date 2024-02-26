$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33663 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 126425 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78231 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 292980 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246388 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233367 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158161 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Germany is trying to secretly agree with India on the purchase of shells for Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 117389 views

Germany is in secret talks with India to purchase ammunition from its stockpile to support Ukraine through intermediaries, as India maintains friendly ties with Russia.

Germany is trying to secretly agree with India on the purchase of shells for Ukraine - media

German representatives are trying to negotiate with India on the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine. This is reported by the German edition Spiegel, UNN writes.

Details 

It is noted that an informal group of officers, diplomats and civil servants from the chancellery, finance and economic departments meets in Berlin every two weeks.

NATO to buy 155-mm shells worth 1.1 billion euros, part of the ammunition will go to Ukraine23.01.24, 11:31 • 23839 views

They give advice on which countries to approach, which might still have stockpiles of ammunition, and how to convince them. According to government sources, there are almost no political taboos in these negotiations.

Insiders have found out that India has quite a large stockpile of artillery ammunition - about several hundred thousand rounds. However, the government in New Delhi does not openly want to sell its shells, because officially India still maintains friendly relations with Moscow.

As a result, covert negotiations are underway to determine whether ammunition can be obtained through intermediaries

- the German edition writes.

Addendum

Berlin also allows for similar deals with Arab countries that have significant stockpiles of artillery shells. 

In addition, experts admit that there are also states in the Balkans and Africa that still have stockpiles of - or can even produce munitions.

Recall

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that any EU member state that wants to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine can order artillery shells from outside Europe.

Politico: French-led group of countries blocks decision to buy ammunition outside the EU to help Ukraine16.02.24, 11:13 • 31604 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

