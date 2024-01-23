NATO to buy 155-mm shells worth 1.1 billion euros, part of the ammunition will go to Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90884 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110619 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140307 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137773 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176309 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171649 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282891 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167212 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148838 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106794 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86816 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 39053 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61254 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47767 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 90884 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260901 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47734 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106761 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106753 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122857 views
NATO to buy 155-mm shells worth 1.1 billion euros, part of the ammunition will go to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23829 views

NATO has signed a €1.1 billion contract for the purchase of 200,000 units of 155mm ammunition, some of which will be delivered to Ukraine. The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2025.

NATO has signed a contract for the purchase of 155-mm ammunition worth 1.1 billion euros. Part of the ammunition is to be transferred to Ukraine, Reuters reports, UNN writes. 

Details 

According to the publication, NATO has signed a €1.1 billion contract for the purchase of about 200,000 155-mm artillery rounds. It is noted that some of the shells will be delivered  to Ukraine. 

NATO signed the deal on behalf of several allies. The shells will also be used to build up its own stockpile. The first deliveries of ammunition are expected in late 2025. 

According to the publication's sources, the ammunition will be supplied by the French arms manufacturer Nexter and the German Junghans.

Recall 

According to European Commissioner Thierry Breton, the EU plans to produce at least 1.3 million artillery shells by the end of this year, with priority in deliveries to be given to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

