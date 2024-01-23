NATO to buy 155-mm shells worth 1.1 billion euros, part of the ammunition will go to Ukraine

NATO has signed a contract for the purchase of 155-mm ammunition worth 1.1 billion euros. Part of the ammunition is to be transferred to Ukraine, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

According to the publication, NATO has signed a €1.1 billion contract for the purchase of about 200,000 155-mm artillery rounds. It is noted that some of the shells will be delivered to Ukraine.

NATO signed the deal on behalf of several allies. The shells will also be used to build up its own stockpile. The first deliveries of ammunition are expected in late 2025.

According to the publication's sources, the ammunition will be supplied by the French arms manufacturer Nexter and the German Junghans.

According to European Commissioner Thierry Breton, the EU plans to produce at least 1.3 million artillery shells by the end of this year, with priority in deliveries to be given to Ukraine.