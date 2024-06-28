Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down from the "Igla" in Donetsk region: National Guard showed footage

Guardsmen destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region, the National Guard reported on Friday, showing a video, UNN reports.

Details

"Recently, a combined crew of the Igla man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) of the 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine made an accurate shot at an enemy air attack vehicle," the NGU said.

The guardsmen spotted an enemy Su-25, also known as a "Rook," conducting a combat mission.

"The combined crew of the Igla man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) of the 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally. The Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down with an accurate shot," the NGU reported on social media.



