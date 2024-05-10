Pavliuk: Ukraine is preparing new brigades, part of the forces will be deployed to defend Kyiv

Ukraine is already preparing at least ten new brigades to prepare for the Russian army's offensive. Some of them will be deployed to defend Kyiv. This was stated in an interview with The Economist by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to the general, part of the new forces will be deployed to defend the capital, because in two and a half years, the Russians have not given up their ambitions to capture Kyiv.

The defense of Kyiv remains one of our main concerns, no matter how difficult it is in the east. This is the heart of Ukraine, and we know what a key role the defense of the capital will play in the future - Pavliuk said.

At the same time, the general himself emphasized that the main problem now is equipment, not people. Ukraine desperately needs artillery and armored vehicles and hopes for help from the West.

Addendum

Also in an interview with The Economist, Pavlyuk warned that in the next two months Ukraine will enter one of the most critical phases of the war with Russia.

According to him, Russian generals are "throwing all the combat-ready equipment they have to test the exhausted Ukrainian troops" while Ukraine is waiting for help from the West.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the morning of May 10 Russia launched a new wave of offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector. The Russian offensive was stopped by artillery fire, and a fierce battle is currently underway in this area.