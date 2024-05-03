Over 510 thousand Russian servicemen are in the occupied territories - Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There are 510,000 to 513,000 Russian soldiers in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but this figure may increase due to Russian preparations for a summer offensive, said the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk in an interview with The Time, reports UNN.

Details

Pavlyuk said that the number of Russian troops in Ukraine could increase over the course of the year as Russia builds up its forces for summer offensive operations.

"We believe that the Russians want to mobilize another 100,000 troops and that they will use them to reinforce their forces already in Ukraine in June and July," the Army commander said.

He added that the Russians intend to mobilize about 300,000 more soldiers by the end of the year. But at the same time, they lose 25,000 to 30,000 killed and wounded every month.

