Kyiv will propose to the USA a partial ceasefire in exchange for the restoration of aid and the provision of intelligence - FT
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv plans to propose restrictions on long-range strikes and combat operations in the Black Sea to restore US support. The Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Saudi Arabia from March 10 to 12 for negotiations with the American side.
During negotiations in Saudi Arabia this week, Ukraine will try to convince the U.S. to restore intelligence and military support, assuring White House chief Donald Trump that President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to quickly end the war with Russia. This was reported by Financial Times citing unnamed officials, informs UNN.
Details
According to sources from the publication informed about the preparations for the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Kyiv intends to propose a partial ceasefire with Russia regarding long-range drone and missile strikes and combat operations in the Black Sea, hoping that progress in the negotiations will prompt Washington to lift its decision to freeze intelligence sharing and arms supplies.
Ukrainian negotiators are heading to Saudi Arabia on Monday after the first days without U.S. support led to the country's troops abandoning Russian territory they had seized last year in the Kursk region
According to one Ukrainian official, Kyiv will prioritize strengthening its ties with the U.S. in the short term. Meanwhile, two European officials stated that Kyiv views progress in ceasefire negotiations as a quid pro quo ("something for something" - ed.) for the restoration of military and intelligence assistance.
Reminder
Negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations are scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from March 10-12. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha indicated that the Ukrainian side is preparing for an important diplomatic week.
President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that he expects results from the negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the Americans, "this concerns both the approach to peace and the continuation of support."
At the same time, according to Reuters, the U.S. delegation during negotiations with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia will try to determine whether Kyiv is ready to make significant concessions to Russia to end the war. At the same time, U.S. officials will also assess whether the Ukrainians are serious about improving ties with the Trump administration.
