Over Ukraine 130 out of 176 enemy drones were shot down, 42 did not reach their targets
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.
On the night of March 10, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 176 drones, 130 drones were destroyed, 42 did not reach their targets, three regions were affected by the Russian attack - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 10, the enemy attacked with 176 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08:00, the destruction of 130 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions has been confirmed.
42 enemy imitation drones, as indicated, were location-lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions were affected," the message states.
