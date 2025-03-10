Russia continues to demonstrate a deepening of relations with US adversaries - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Three countries are organizing naval exercises near the Iranian port of Chabahar. This demonstrates the deepening of Russia's relations with countries hostile to the US.
The Russian Federation continues to demonstrate a deepening of relations with states hostile to the USA. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts remind about the announced Chinese naval exercises "Security Belt-2025" involving Iran and Russia, which are planned to be held in the area of the Iranian port of Chabahar.
The purpose of the exercises is "to ensure maritime security, combat piracy and terrorism at sea, as well as to protect maritime communications,"
At the same time, they clarify that, according to the Ministry of Defense of China, the exercises are aimed at "deepening mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation between the armed forces of the three countries."
"Russia continues to demonstrate a deepening of relations with US adversaries, despite ongoing bilateral negotiations between the United States and Russia," the experts summarize.
Recall
This week, China, Russia, and Iran will conduct joint naval exercises "Security Belt-2025" near the Iranian port of Chabahar. China will send the destroyer Baotou and the supply ship Gaoyouhu to participate in the exercises.
The USA refuses to plan new military exercises in Europe - media08.03.25, 15:14 • 30961 view