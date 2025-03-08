The USA refuses to plan new military exercises in Europe - media
Kyiv • UNN
The USA has informed allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe after 2025. The decision will affect training in Sweden and other NATO countries, as the USA plans to redirect military resources to the Indo-Pacific region.
The USA informed its allies of its intention to cease participation in the planning of future military exercises in Europe. This decision will affect several exercises in Sweden. This was reported by Expressen, as conveyed by UNN.
There is little information, but the announcement concerns exercises in which the United States plays an important role in joint activities for conducting exercises in Europe and, consequently, in the defense of the European continent
According to sources from Expressen, the American ban on planning does not extend to exercises that are scheduled to take place in 2025.
These are exercises that are currently "on the drawing board," meaning a bit further
If the announcement remains in effect, it will mean that Sweden and other NATO countries will have to plan exercises without the participation of the USA or only with small American units.
It is noted that the American side wants to reduce military spending in Europe and relocate it elsewhere. Trump stated that he wants to prioritize the Indo-Pacific region, which means primarily targeting China.
The American presence in military exercises was a common occurrence in Sweden long before Sweden joined NATO.
The American side particularly enjoyed practicing in winter conditions, but also participated in larger-scale exercises and logistical operations involving troop movements, including by train from Narvik to Haparanda.
The cessation of American planning was news to former Lieutenant Colonel Joakim Paasikivi.
If this is true, it corresponds to reports that the Pentagon will not spend more money on European Command, African Command, and Central Command, that is, on Europe, Africa, and the Middle East
Supplement
NBC reported that US President Trump plans to change the US participation in the defense of NATO countries.
The Telegraph, citing sources reported that Donald Trump is considering the possibility of withdrawing American troops from Germany and relocating them to Hungary, which maintains close relations with Russia.
Politico wrote that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Europeans cannot assume that the American military presence on the continent will last forever.