"Until the Americans show us respect": the future Prime Minister of Canada - on the duration of tariffs for the USA
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Carney, the newly elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, stated that tariffs on American goods will remain. He criticizes Trump's policies and promises to defend Canadian interests in the trade dispute.
Mark Carney, the newly elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and the future Prime Minister of the country, stated that his government will maintain tariffs on goods from the USA, "until the Americans show us respect." This was reported by UNN citing CNN.
Details
Speaking about the tariff plans of Donald Trump's administration, Carney harshly criticized the head of the White House.
He is attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot allow him to succeed and we will not allow it
Regarding the looming trade war with the USA, Carney expressed confidence that "in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win."
The publication reminds that Trump has repeatedly accused Canada of illegal immigration to the USA, threatened to turn this country into the 51st state, and announced high tariffs on Canadian imports, which, according to the White House, are necessary to stop the flow of fentanyl across the border.
Recall
Former Governor of the Bank of Canada and head of the Bank of England Mark Carney has been elected the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party and will become the next Prime Minister of the country. According to the final vote count of over 150 thousand party members, 59-year-old Carney received 85.9%.
