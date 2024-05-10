Land Forces Commander warns that a critical phase of the war will begin in the next two months

In the next two months, Ukraine will enter one of the critical phases in the war with Russia. Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with The Economist , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that currently American aid has just begun to arrive at the front line, so Russian generals are "throwing all the combat-ready equipment they have to check the exhausted Ukrainian troops, who do not have sufficient supplies.

Russia knows that if we get enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them - Pavlyuk emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine urgently needs to strengthen its air defense, and the expected delivery of F-16 fighters in early June will be a significant "psychological boost.

Pavlyuk says that the critical phase of the war will come in the next two months. Lieutenant General believes that Russia will continue to focus on Luhansk and Donetsk regions

Russia checks the stability of our lines before choosing the most suitable destination - summarizes the general.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending their positions in the Kharkiv region. At 5 a.m. , the enemy attempted to break through our defense line. These attacks were repelled, battles of varying intensity are ongoing, and reserves have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front.

Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv sector, Ukraine managed to stop the occupiers with artillery fire - Zelensky