Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv sector, Ukraine managed to stop the occupiers with artillery fire - Zelensky

In the morning, Russia launched a new wave of counteroffensives in the Kharkiv sector. The military and the command knew about it and calculated their forces to meet the enemy's fire. The Russian offensive was stopped by artillery fire, and a fierce battle is currently underway in this direction. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova, UNN reports .

Russia launched a new wave of counteroffensives in this area. Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery. It is important that they can increase and bring more forces in this direction - this is a fact. But our military, our command knew about this and calculated their forces to meet the enemy with fire. Now there is a fierce battle in this direction. With artillery fire. As far as I know, around 7-8 am we met them with fire. At that time we stopped them with artillery fire ," Zelensky said.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending their positions in the Kharkiv region. At 5 am , the enemy attempted to break through our defense line. These attacks were repelled, fighting of varying intensity is ongoing, and reserves have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front.