Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv sector, Ukraine managed to stop the occupiers with artillery fire - Zelensky

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79052 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149768 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250186 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165379 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225825 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34398 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43896 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38022 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62282 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56318 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250186 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225825 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237633 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224446 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79052 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56318 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112871 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113774 views
Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv sector, Ukraine managed to stop the occupiers with artillery fire - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22664 views

Ukraine successfully repelled a new wave of Russian counterattacks in the Kharkiv sector with artillery fire after preparing for an offensive.

In the morning, Russia launched a new wave of counteroffensives in the Kharkiv sector. The military and the command knew about it and calculated their forces to meet the enemy's fire. The Russian offensive was stopped by artillery fire, and a fierce battle is currently underway in this direction. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova, UNN reports .

Details

Russia launched a new wave of counteroffensives in this area. Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery. It is important that they can increase and bring more forces in this direction - this is a fact. But our military, our command knew about this and calculated their forces to meet the enemy with fire. Now there is a fierce battle in this direction. With artillery fire. As far as I know, around 7-8 am we met them with fire. At that time we stopped them with artillery fire

 ," Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending their positions in the Kharkiv region. At 5 am , the enemy attempted to break through our defense line. These attacks were repelled, fighting of varying intensity is ongoing, and reserves have been deployed to strengthen the defense in this area of the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
zuzana-caputovaZuzana Čaputová
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

