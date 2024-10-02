Air defense forces operate in Kyiv region due to enemy drone activity

Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , according to UNN.

Details

Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in Kyiv region. Air defense forces are currently working to neutralize them.

The authorities urge citizens not to take pictures or film the work of defenders to ensure their safety and the success of the operation.

Add

They were also informed that an air alert had been declared in the region.

