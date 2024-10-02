Air defense forces operate in Kyiv region due to enemy drone activity
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted in the Kyiv region. The air defense forces are working to neutralize them, and the authorities are urging citizens not to take pictures of the defenders' work.
Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , according to UNN.
Details
Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in Kyiv region. Air defense forces are currently working to neutralize them.
The authorities urge citizens not to take pictures or film the work of defenders to ensure their safety and the success of the operation.
They were also informed that an air alert had been declared in the region.
