Air defense system operates in Kyiv region due to threat of UAV attack
Kyiv • UNN
The air defense system has been activated in Kyiv region due to the threat of a drone attack. The Air Force reported that an attack UAV was approaching from the northeast in the direction of Kyiv.
Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
The air raid alert continues. Please stay in shelters.
Under no circumstances should you take photos or videos of our defense forces, the downing of air targets or their crash
