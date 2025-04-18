Government dismissed First Deputy Minister of Defense Havrylyuk and made other personnel changes

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10419 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40368 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42826 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77133 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31004 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86348 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68704 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153241 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88826 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90771 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51915 views

08:32 AM • 51915 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77175 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86377 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153261 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107537 views

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107537 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14594 views

10:07 AM • 14594 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15370 views

09:33 AM • 15370 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30079 views

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30079 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28755 views

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28755 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40946 views

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40946 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Government dismissed First Deputy Minister of Defense Havrylyuk and made other personnel changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2344 views

The Cabinet appointed deputy ministers of energy and the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development. Several deputy ministers of defense and healthcare were also dismissed.

Government dismissed First Deputy Minister of Defense Havrylyuk and made other personnel changes

The government dismissed Ivan Havryliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense and carried out other personnel changes in other ministries and departments, and also approved changes in a number of RDAs, the government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Appointed:

  • Oleksandr Pavlichenko as Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration;
    • Serhiy Suyark as State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine;
      • Natalia Tabaka as the Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine.

        Personnel changes in the Defense Ministry: the government promotes Havryliuk to Umerov's first deputy17.05.24, 12:54 • 17144 views

        The government, according to Melnychuk, dismissed:

        • Ivan Havryliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;
          • Serhiy Dubrov from the post of First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine;
            • Oleksandr Porkhun from the post of Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.

              The following appointments have been approved:

              • Ivan Bazyliuk as the Head of the Nikopol District State Administration of Dnipropetrovsk region;
                • Vladyslav Lavryk as the Head of the Volnovakha District State Administration of Donetsk region;
                  • Natalia Pogrebna as the Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

                    It is also indicated that the dismissal of Serhiy Prykhodko from the post of Head of the Rozdilna District State Administration of Odesa region has been approved.

                    Julia Shramko

                    Julia Shramko

                    Politics
                    Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                    Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
                    Oleksandr Pavliuk
