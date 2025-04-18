Government dismissed First Deputy Minister of Defense Havrylyuk and made other personnel changes

The government dismissed Ivan Havryliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense and carried out other personnel changes in other ministries and departments, and also approved changes in a number of RDAs, the government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Appointed:

Oleksandr Pavlichenko as Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration;

Serhiy Suyark as State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine;

Natalia Tabaka as the Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine.

The government, according to Melnychuk, dismissed:

Ivan Havryliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Serhiy Dubrov from the post of First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Porkhun from the post of Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine.

The following appointments have been approved:

Ivan Bazyliuk as the Head of the Nikopol District State Administration of Dnipropetrovsk region;

Vladyslav Lavryk as the Head of the Volnovakha District State Administration of Donetsk region;

Natalia Pogrebna as the Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

It is also indicated that the dismissal of Serhiy Prykhodko from the post of Head of the Rozdilna District State Administration of Odesa region has been approved.