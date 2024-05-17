Personnel changes in the Defense Ministry: the government promotes Havryliuk to Umerov's first deputy

At its meeting on May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk and appointed him first deputy of the same department. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Melnychuk said that the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him:

- Havryliuk Ivan Yuriyovych from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

- Liudmyla Akimova from the position of Deputy Head of the National Qualifications Agency.

The government also appointed:

- Havryliuk Ivan Yuriyovych as First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

- Balanutsu Oleksandr Oleksandrovych as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration.

For reference

Ivan Havryliuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense in October 2023. Prior to that, he had been Deputy Chief Inspector of the Defense Ministry since September 2022.

On February 24, 2022, he was enlisted for military service during mobilization for a special period and was appointed Head of the Communications and Information Systems Department of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

