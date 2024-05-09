Zelensky dismissed the head of the State Protection Department Rudy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86467 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108389 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251325 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174395 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165621 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226434 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37166 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34989 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69159 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37167 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63210 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251325 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212408 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224887 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86467 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63210 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113120 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114000 views
Zelensky dismissed the head of the State Protection Department Rudy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55141 views

President Zelensky dismissed Serhiy Rud from the post of head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the head of the State Protection Department, Serhiy Rud, UNN reports.

The decree says to dismiss Rudy Serhiy Leonidovych from the post of head of the State Security Office of Ukraine.

The reason for the dismissal is not specified.

We will remind

On April 8, Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Security Department, was charged with premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv.

According to the data of the "Zmina" SDYUSS football school, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The SBI reported that the law enforcement officer, who is suspected of killing a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv, has pleaded not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent a law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days without bail.

On May 8, it was reported that SBI employees completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. An employee of the State Security Department, who killed a teenager in the Kyiv funicular, faces life imprisonment.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

