Zelensky dismissed the head of the State Protection Department Rudy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the head of the State Protection Department, Serhiy Rud, UNN reports.

The decree says to dismiss Rudy Serhiy Leonidovych from the post of head of the State Security Office of Ukraine.

The reason for the dismissal is not specified.

We will remind

On April 8, Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Security Department, was charged with premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv.

According to the data of the "Zmina" SDYUSS football school, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The SBI reported that the law enforcement officer, who is suspected of killing a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv, has pleaded not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent a law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days without bail.

On May 8, it was reported that SBI employees completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. An employee of the State Security Department, who killed a teenager in the Kyiv funicular, faces life imprisonment.