Pletenchuk names the number of flights of Russian reconnaissance UAVs and their purpose in the south

The number of flights of Russian reconnaissance drones is usually more than one and a half hundred in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces. Their goal is to identify the location of the Ukrainian military concentration with the subsequent fire damage.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Our air defense shoots down several of these units every day. Despite the fact that each of them costs around $100,000 or more, the Russians use them in large numbers. The issue is not even the number of reconnaissance drones, but the number of sorties. The number of flights is usually more than one and a half hundred in our area of responsibility. They do this in order to reconnoiter possible places of concentration of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the subsequent task of fire damage - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the Russians are also looking for vulnerable civilian infrastructure, which is critical in the first place.

They are in the air for this purpose. Our air defense system is constantly working against them. Sometimes it's shooting down, sometimes it's technical countermeasures, and in this sense, we are working and working successfully - Pletenchuk said.

On May 4, the occupiers made 19 attempts to attack in the south, which indicates that the enemy is intensifying its efforts to gain some more victories.