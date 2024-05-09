The number of combat clashes on the front line increased by 1.5 times per day: what is the reason for the russians' activation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82560 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107609 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150443 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154454 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250663 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41014 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65236 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33509 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59420 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250663 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237876 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224659 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82560 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59420 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65236 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112975 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113868 views
The number of combat clashes on the front line increased by 1.5 times per day: what is the reason for the russians' activation

The number of combat clashes on the front line increased by 1.5 times per day: what is the reason for the russians' activation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19218 views

The number of combat engagements on the Eastern Front increased sharply from 84 to 146 per day, especially in the area of the Joint Forces Operation Khortytsia, due to favorable weather conditions, lengthening daylight hours and the russian army's deadlines.

The number of combat engagements on the Eastern Front has increased sharply from 84 to 146 per day, especially in the area of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, told this during the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The number of combat engagements increased significantly over the last day, reaching 146 along the entire frontline, compared to 84 over the previous day. Most of these 146 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit

- Voloshyn said.

He said that Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka are the hottest areas on the Eastern front.

This activity is influenced by weather conditions, as the soil is no longer so muddy, the day is longer, and certain deadlines of the russian army. Also, their intensification is due to the fact that they had to use the "window of opportunity"

- The spokesman added.

Recall

The losses of the russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 478,730 people, 7429 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 87 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most attacks in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff06.05.24, 19:54 • 29841 view

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

