The number of combat clashes on the front line increased by 1.5 times per day: what is the reason for the russians' activation

The number of combat engagements on the Eastern Front has increased sharply from 84 to 146 per day, especially in the area of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, told this during the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The number of combat engagements increased significantly over the last day, reaching 146 along the entire frontline, compared to 84 over the previous day. Most of these 146 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit - Voloshyn said.

He said that Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka are the hottest areas on the Eastern front.

This activity is influenced by weather conditions, as the soil is no longer so muddy, the day is longer, and certain deadlines of the russian army. Also, their intensification is due to the fact that they had to use the "window of opportunity" - The spokesman added.

The losses of the russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 478,730 people, 7429 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

