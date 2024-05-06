Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 87 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most attacks in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102758 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112537 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155145 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158654 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255442 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175112 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 32969 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 38344 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 44730 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 42172 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 30534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255453 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214551 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226715 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102770 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74008 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80283 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113895 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114745 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 87 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most attacks in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29849 views

On May 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 87 combat engagements along the frontline, in particular in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors, with the enemy launching 2 missile and 69 air strikes and using multiple launch rocket systems 52 times.

During the day, on May 6, 87 combat engagements were recorded  at the frontline. most of them were conducted by Russian occupation forces in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka  sectors. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Details

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 69 air strikes, fired 52 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas

- the department summarized. 

It is noted that as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. 

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. 

Russians concentrated main attack forces on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, additional resources were allocated - Syrskyi06.05.24, 14:57 • 15187 views

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 9 attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks in the areas of Nevske, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region. 

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviyivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 14 times. 

British intelligence: Chechen units in Russia's war against Ukraine number about 9,00006.05.24, 13:42 • 25452 views

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. 

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. 

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, and missile units destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit. Also, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile

- summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The DIU said that last night a Ukrainian maritime strike drone destroyed a Russian occupier's boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea

Enemy intensifies pressure near Staromayorsk, Donetsk region06.05.24, 10:28 • 21100 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising