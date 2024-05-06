Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 87 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most attacks in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

During the day, on May 6, 87 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline. most of them were conducted by Russian occupation forces in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 69 air strikes, fired 52 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas - the department summarized.

It is noted that as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 9 attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks in the areas of Nevske, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviyivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 14 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, and missile units destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit. Also, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile - summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The DIU said that last night a Ukrainian maritime strike drone destroyed a Russian occupier's boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea

