Enemy intensifies pressure near Staromayorsk, Donetsk region

The enemy made three assaults in the area of Staromayorske, losing four tanks. The situation in Robotyn is difficult. In the morning, the enemy dropped six guided aerial bombs.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, UNN reported .

The enemy is trying to increase pressure in the area of Staromayorske, there were three attempts to storm it, where the enemy lost four tanks. The situation in Robotyn is also quite complicated. The enemy also attacked Krynky twice and tried to capture Nestryga Island again. This morning they have already dropped six CABs - Pletenchuk said.

He noted that there have been no significant changes in enemy tactics, and there are no signs of offensive groups forming.

Recall

The enemy attempted to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders more than 90 times, launched 2 missile and 100 air strikes and fired 57 missile attacks.

At the same time, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of personnel concentrationand also hit 7 enemy targets, including the Russian invaders' radar and air defense.