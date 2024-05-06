British intelligence: Chechen units in Russia's war against Ukraine number about 9,000

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88925 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109066 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151832 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251660 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174473 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165683 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36902 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71184 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39047 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32431 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65007 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251660 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226594 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212564 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238284 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225028 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88925 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65007 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71184 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
British intelligence: Chechen units in Russia's war against Ukraine number about 9,000

British intelligence: Chechen units in Russia's war against Ukraine number about 9,000

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25443 views

British intelligence assessed the activities of Chechen units during Russia's war against Ukraine.

Chechen units in Russia's war against Ukraine number about 9,000 people. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

It is likely that about 9,000 personnel are currently serving in pro-Russian Chechen units in Ukraine

- the British Ministry of Defense report says.

The report notes that pro-Russian Chechen forces have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014. "Additional Chechen forces were sent to Ukraine at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. However, after suffering initially significant losses, Chechen units were mostly relegated to rear guard operations and were ridiculed as TikTok troops for their antics on social media. After the withdrawal of the Russian private military company Wagner from the front line in May 2023, Chechen units were forced to return to the front line," the report says.

"It is likely that Chechen special forces are bearing the brunt of the fighting on the front lines, while the bulk of Chechen forces continue to conduct rear guard operations. In addition to providing personnel, Chechnya's other key contribution to Russia's war against Ukraine is training of Russian personnel. According to the Chechen leadership, since 2022, the Russian University of Special Forces in Gudermes, Chechnya, has trained about 42,000 Russian military personnel. However, it is likely that the personnel are trained at the university for only 10 days, which calls into question the effectiveness of the training and the institution itself," the report says.

Four Chechen battalions arrived at the border with Sumy region - deputy head of Sumy district council29.04.24, 10:41 • 111383 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
tiktokTikTok
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

