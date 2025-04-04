Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15975 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29218 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65018 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122789 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392021 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132120 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392021 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310901 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14377 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45646 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57224 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst

News by theme

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 3 enemy “shahids” overnight: 10 more were lost locally

At night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense systems shot down 3 drones over Odesa region, 10 more were lost locally. The missiles did not reach their targets due to electronic warfare.

War • October 5, 04:36 AM • 29713 views

Russia's morning strike on Kharkiv: four victims reported

Four people, a 52-year-old man and three women aged 66, 56 and 38, were injured as a result of a D-30 UMPB strike on Kharkiv this morning.

War • May 14, 06:01 AM • 17085 views

59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

On the night of May 8, 2024, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 76 air targets - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones, of which 59 were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.

War • May 8, 05:41 AM • 22540 views

Yevlash: enemy did not use missile attacks last night, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of enemy tactical aircraft

Last night, the enemy did not use missile strikes or Shahed drones, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of Russian Su-34 and Su-35 tactical aircraft near the border with Ukraine.

War • May 7, 07:06 AM • 22053 views

russia launched 2 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, and 101 salvo attacks over the day

Over the past day, russia launched 2 missile attacks, 83 air strikes and 101 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in different regions.

War • May 7, 04:20 AM • 34324 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 87 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most attacks in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

On May 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 87 combat engagements along the frontline, in particular in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors, with the enemy launching 2 missile and 69 air strikes and using multiple launch rocket systems 52 times.

War • May 6, 04:54 PM • 29880 views

"Problems with the manufacture of missiles": Yevlash explains why the intensity of Kalibr use has decreased

The Russians have started using fewer Kalibr missiles to strike Ukraine, likely due to problems with their production caused by sanctions.

War • May 3, 08:18 AM • 17280 views

Russians strike in Mykolaiv region with X-59 missile, damage industrial infrastructure

Russian troops struck Mykolaiv district with an X-59 missile, damaging industrial infrastructure, and fired artillery and mortars at the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region.

War • May 3, 06:42 AM • 48284 views

Fragments of a Russian missile damaged transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

Russian missile debris damaged transportation infrastructure in Mykolaiv region after an enemy missile strike, and the waters of the Ochakiv community also came under fire from Russia on May 1, although no casualties were reported.

War • May 2, 05:57 AM • 30244 views

Occupants began to actively use X-59 and X-69 missiles - Air Force

The Russian occupiers have recently begun to use X-59 and X-69 missiles more actively to strike various infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, with X-69s being more modernized, having a longer range and slightly higher power, said Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash.

War • April 27, 02:02 PM • 24195 views

The Air Force destroyed 21 of 34 missiles launched overnight

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 of 34 Russian missiles launched overnight in a combined attack, including cruise missiles from strategic bombers, guided missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

War • April 27, 05:38 AM • 48002 views

During the day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 56 air attacks, and about 105 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place, during which russia launched 13 missile attacks, 56 air strikes and 105 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in various regions.

War • April 25, 04:05 AM • 31893 views

Russian troops intensify offensive in the Liman sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 18 enemy attacks on Wednesday - General Staff

Russia intensified its offensive in the Liman sector, attacking Ukrainian positions 18 times over the past day, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in various parts of the frontline. A total of 84 combat engagements took place on Wednesday.

War • April 24, 05:09 PM • 25410 views

Russians strike five settlements in Kharkiv region with aircraft, damage to a school - RMA

About 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from the enemy, another 5 under air strikes, which damaged residential buildings, businesses, infrastructure, including a school, killing one person and injuring two others.

War • April 23, 06:54 AM • 19533 views

Cable and satellite TV, radio, internet and mobile communications are working in Kharkiv - Sinehubov

Cable and satellite TV, radio, internet, and mobile communications are working in Kharkiv, despite a Russian missile strike on a TV tower.

Society • April 23, 06:31 AM • 20394 views

Most likely, the enemy aimed to disrupt communication in order to spread its Russian propaganda signal: Yevlash on Kharkiv TV tower attack

Russians attacked a Kharkiv TV tower, which could lead to disruption of communications and spread of Russian propaganda due to restrictions on Ukrainian broadcasting.

War • April 23, 06:15 AM • 19347 views

Russian attack on Kharkiv TV tower: police show photos of the aftermath

Russian occupants hit a television infrastructure facility with a missile, leaving shell fragments at the scene, the National Police reports.

War • April 22, 05:20 PM • 43199 views

Kharkiv TV infrastructure facility struck: occupants attack with X-59 missile

the Russian army strikes a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with an X-59 missile, causing interruptions in the digital television signal.

War • April 22, 03:57 PM • 103347 views

Over the last day, 65 combat engagements with the enemy took place, Russians launched 4 missile and 37 air strikes - General Staff

The enemy is trying to attack in different directions, most of the attacks are in Novopavlivske, Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman sectors.

War • April 21, 04:28 PM • 71988 views

Air defense system destroys two Russian X-59 missiles aimed at Odesa region - OK "Pivden"

Russian troops launched two X-59 guided missiles toward Odesa region, but both were successfully intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian air defense over the Black Sea.

War • April 14, 03:13 PM • 47533 views

X-59 guided missile destroyed in Mykolaiv region - RMA

On April 13-14, Russian troops shelled the village of Kutsurub in Mykolaiv region, damaging three houses, and Ukrainian air defense destroyed an X-59 guided missile.

Society • April 14, 06:00 AM • 27011 views

Over the day, russia launched 2 missile strikes, 91 air attacks, and 160 salvo attacks

Over the past day, 97 combat engagements took place, during which russia launched 2 missile and 91 air strikes, as well as 160 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and settlements in different regions.

War • April 13, 04:35 AM • 61147 views

General Staff: Russians are advancing in five directions, most actively in Bakhmut

Ukrainian defenders withstood 81 combat engagements, repelling most attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • April 12, 04:55 PM • 25473 views

Russian army hits TPPs with missiles containing components from Western and Asian countries - OP

Russian troops strike Ukrainian thermal power plants with missiles containing components from Western and Asian countries.

War • April 12, 11:38 AM • 15568 views

Air defense shoots down 14 out of 17 Shaheds and two missiles overnight - Air Force

During the night attack, air defense forces shot down 14 of 17 Russian Shahed drones and two X-59 missiles.

War • April 10, 04:42 AM • 61703 views

Occupants fired missiles at Odesa region, there are hits

Russian troops fired missiles at Odesa region, hitting an infrastructure facility, despite the fact that air defense shot down two missiles.

War • April 9, 08:18 PM • 104450 views

X-59 missile "hit" spotted in Kharkiv region today, there are damages in Chuhuiv, and a second missile fell in the open - RMA

An enemy X-59 missile flew into the Kharkiv region, damaging two private houses in Chuhuiv, and another missile landed in an open area near Borova, without causing any casualties.

War • April 8, 10:49 AM • 24767 views

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 17 of 24 attack drones and an X-59 missile overnight

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 17 of 24 Russian attack drones and an X-59 missile overnight.

War • April 8, 04:25 AM • 35738 views

Border guards down an enemy reconnaissance drone that was collecting data in Sumy region

In Sumy region, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shot down an enemy reconnaissance drone that was collecting data in the border area.

War • April 3, 08:45 AM • 39093 views

Ukrainian Air Force confirms killing of 9 out of 10 "shaheds" at night

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 9 out of 10 Russian attack drones launched from Crimea during a night attack on April 2.

War • April 2, 04:51 AM • 100392 views