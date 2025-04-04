Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst

At night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense systems shot down 3 drones over Odesa region, 10 more were lost locally. The missiles did not reach their targets due to electronic warfare.
Four people, a 52-year-old man and three women aged 66, 56 and 38, were injured as a result of a D-30 UMPB strike on Kharkiv this morning.
On the night of May 8, 2024, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 76 air targets - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones, of which 59 were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.
Last night, the enemy did not use missile strikes or Shahed drones, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of Russian Su-34 and Su-35 tactical aircraft near the border with Ukraine.
Over the past day, russia launched 2 missile attacks, 83 air strikes and 101 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in different regions.
On May 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 87 combat engagements along the frontline, in particular in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors, with the enemy launching 2 missile and 69 air strikes and using multiple launch rocket systems 52 times.
The Russians have started using fewer Kalibr missiles to strike Ukraine, likely due to problems with their production caused by sanctions.
Russian troops struck Mykolaiv district with an X-59 missile, damaging industrial infrastructure, and fired artillery and mortars at the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region.
Russian missile debris damaged transportation infrastructure in Mykolaiv region after an enemy missile strike, and the waters of the Ochakiv community also came under fire from Russia on May 1, although no casualties were reported.
The Russian occupiers have recently begun to use X-59 and X-69 missiles more actively to strike various infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, with X-69s being more modernized, having a longer range and slightly higher power, said Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash.
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 of 34 Russian missiles launched overnight in a combined attack, including cruise missiles from strategic bombers, guided missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place, during which russia launched 13 missile attacks, 56 air strikes and 105 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in various regions.
Russia intensified its offensive in the Liman sector, attacking Ukrainian positions 18 times over the past day, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in various parts of the frontline. A total of 84 combat engagements took place on Wednesday.
About 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from the enemy, another 5 under air strikes, which damaged residential buildings, businesses, infrastructure, including a school, killing one person and injuring two others.
Cable and satellite TV, radio, internet, and mobile communications are working in Kharkiv, despite a Russian missile strike on a TV tower.
Russians attacked a Kharkiv TV tower, which could lead to disruption of communications and spread of Russian propaganda due to restrictions on Ukrainian broadcasting.
Russian occupants hit a television infrastructure facility with a missile, leaving shell fragments at the scene, the National Police reports.
the Russian army strikes a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with an X-59 missile, causing interruptions in the digital television signal.
The enemy is trying to attack in different directions, most of the attacks are in Novopavlivske, Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Lyman sectors.
Russian troops launched two X-59 guided missiles toward Odesa region, but both were successfully intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian air defense over the Black Sea.
On April 13-14, Russian troops shelled the village of Kutsurub in Mykolaiv region, damaging three houses, and Ukrainian air defense destroyed an X-59 guided missile.
Over the past day, 97 combat engagements took place, during which russia launched 2 missile and 91 air strikes, as well as 160 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and settlements in different regions.
Ukrainian defenders withstood 81 combat engagements, repelling most attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russian troops strike Ukrainian thermal power plants with missiles containing components from Western and Asian countries.
During the night attack, air defense forces shot down 14 of 17 Russian Shahed drones and two X-59 missiles.
Russian troops fired missiles at Odesa region, hitting an infrastructure facility, despite the fact that air defense shot down two missiles.
An enemy X-59 missile flew into the Kharkiv region, damaging two private houses in Chuhuiv, and another missile landed in an open area near Borova, without causing any casualties.
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 17 of 24 Russian attack drones and an X-59 missile overnight.
In Sumy region, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shot down an enemy reconnaissance drone that was collecting data in the border area.
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 9 out of 10 Russian attack drones launched from Crimea during a night attack on April 2.