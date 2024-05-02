Fragments of a Russian missile damaged transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv region, transport infrastructure was damaged as a result of an enemy missile. Also on April 1, the waters of the Ochakiv community were shelled by the Russian Federation, no one was injured. This was announced on Thursday by the head of RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Yesterday, May 1, an X-59 air-launched cruise missile was shot down. As a result of the downing, the missile fragments damaged the transportation infrastructure. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, yesterday, May 1, at 16:54, the water area of the Ochakivska community in Mykolaiv district came under artillery fire. There were no casualties.