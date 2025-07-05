$41.720.09
Publications
Exclusives
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Over the past day, July 4-5, the Russian army attacked almost 50 settlements in the Kherson region, damaging dozens of residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a gas station. Among the damaged objects are 2 multi-story buildings and 26 private houses.

Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline

Over the day from July 4 to July 5, the Russian army attacked almost 50 settlements in the Kherson region. Dozens of residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a gas station were damaged. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, over the past day, Kherson, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Myroliubivka, Myrny, Molodetske, Kizomys, Veletenske, Nadiivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Inhulets, Novotiahynka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Tarasa Shevchenka, Urozhaine, Shliakhove, Novoberyslav, Tiahynka, Lviv, Respublikanets, OdradoKamianka, Novooleksandrivka, Mylove, Chervony Yar, Dudchany, Nova Kamianka, Novovorontsovka, Liubymivka, Osokorivka, Novoraisk, Chervony Mayak, Stepne, Novovasylivka, Kozatske, Vesele, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and airstrikes.

Russian military targeted social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 26 private houses.

- Prokudin's post states.

"Also, the occupiers damaged a gas pipeline, a gas station, a garage, and private cars," he added.

Recall

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, a Russian drone dropped ammunition on a 24-year-old woman. The victim was hospitalized with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media04.07.25, 18:28

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
