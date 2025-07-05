Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline

Over the day from July 4 to July 5, the Russian army attacked almost 50 settlements in the Kherson region. Dozens of residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a gas station were damaged. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

According to the official, over the past day, Kherson, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Myroliubivka, Myrny, Molodetske, Kizomys, Veletenske, Nadiivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Inhulets, Novotiahynka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Tarasa Shevchenka, Urozhaine, Shliakhove, Novoberyslav, Tiahynka, Lviv, Respublikanets, OdradoKamianka, Novooleksandrivka, Mylove, Chervony Yar, Dudchany, Nova Kamianka, Novovorontsovka, Liubymivka, Osokorivka, Novoraisk, Chervony Mayak, Stepne, Novovasylivka, Kozatske, Vesele, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and airstrikes.

Russian military targeted social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 26 private houses. - Prokudin's post states.

"Also, the occupiers damaged a gas pipeline, a gas station, a garage, and private cars," he added.

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, a Russian drone dropped ammunition on a 24-year-old woman. The victim was hospitalized with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

