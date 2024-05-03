Russians strike in Mykolaiv region with X-59 missile, damage industrial infrastructure

In Mykolaiv region , Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv district with an X-59 missile yesterday, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility, and fired artillery and mortars at the waters of the Ochakiv community, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, enemy attacks were recorded in Mykolaiv district.

Yesterday, May 2, at 14:28, the enemy attacked the area with an X-59 missile. As a result, an industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. Dry grass caught fire in an open area and was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Also, yesterday, May 2, at 07:50, the enemy fired artillery shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. Also, yesterday, May 2, at 08:30, 13:10 and this morning, May 3, at 05:59, the enemy fired artillery and mortar shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties in both cases, he said.

