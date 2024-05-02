Russian reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10" destroyed in Mykolaiv region in the morning

A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv region this morning, the South Air Command reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the morning of May 2, another Orlan-10 was destroyed in Mykolaiv region," the command posted on Facebook.

It is also stated that over the past day, May 1, 2024, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed an X-59/X-69 guided missile in Mykolaiv region, 2 Shahed-136/131 attack drones and a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Odesa region.

