Russian reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10" destroyed in Mykolaiv region in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv region on the morning of May 2, and the day before, on May 1, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a guided missile, two Shahed attack drones, and another Orlan-10 drone in the southern districts of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv region this morning, the South Air Command reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
"In the morning of May 2, another Orlan-10 was destroyed in Mykolaiv region," the command posted on Facebook.
It is also stated that over the past day, May 1, 2024, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed an X-59/X-69 guided missile in Mykolaiv region, 2 Shahed-136/131 attack drones and a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Odesa region.
