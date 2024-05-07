russia launched 2 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, and 101 salvo attacks over the day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100078 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110708 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153379 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157112 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253172 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174745 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165888 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23948 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37486 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 24399 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 31031 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 28039 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238954 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225621 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100078 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70165 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76645 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113464 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114336 views
russia launched 2 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, and 101 salvo attacks over the day

russia launched 2 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, and 101 salvo attacks over the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34312 views

Over the past day, russia launched 2 missile attacks, 83 air strikes and 101 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in different regions.

Over the past day, 97 combat engagements took place. russia launched 2 missile and 83 air strikes. There were 101 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

There were 97 combat engagements over the day, as a result of which the Russians launched 2 missile and 83 air strikes, and fired 101 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

As a result, air strikes were recorded on settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya: no changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas.

Kupianske: Our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in the vicinity of settlements in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Limansky: the enemy attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 7 times in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 17 occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Avdiivka: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk region's localities.

Novopavlovsky: The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times.

Orikhivsky: the Russian army attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the districts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.

Kherson: Russians made 3 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Add

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of enemy concentration. Missile troops destroyed 2 enemy artillery units. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile.

Significant activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded in the east and north-east06.05.24, 22:49 • 52510 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
dniproDnipro
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lockheed-martin-x-59-quesstLockheed Martin X-59 Quesst
bakhmutBakhmut
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

