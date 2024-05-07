russia launched 2 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, and 101 salvo attacks over the day

Over the past day, 97 combat engagements took place. russia launched 2 missile and 83 air strikes. There were 101 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

There were 97 combat engagements over the day, as a result of which the Russians launched 2 missile and 83 air strikes, and fired 101 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

As a result, air strikes were recorded on settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya: no changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas.

Kupianske: Our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in the vicinity of settlements in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Limansky: the enemy attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 7 times in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 17 occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Avdiivka: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk region's localities.

Novopavlovsky: The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times.

Orikhivsky: the Russian army attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the districts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.

Kherson: Russians made 3 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Add

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of enemy concentration. Missile troops destroyed 2 enemy artillery units. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile.

Significant activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded in the east and north-east