"Problems with the manufacture of missiles": Yevlash explains why the intensity of Kalibr use has decreased

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98868 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110536 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156970 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252981 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174708 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165866 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227273 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22650 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36161 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22893 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29608 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26508 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252981 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227273 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213195 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225540 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98868 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69828 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76308 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113428 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114300 views
"Problems with the manufacture of missiles": Yevlash explains why the intensity of Kalibr use has decreased

"Problems with the manufacture of missiles": Yevlash explains why the intensity of Kalibr use has decreased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17261 views

The Russians have started using fewer Kalibr missiles to strike Ukraine, likely due to problems with their production caused by sanctions.

The Russians have started to use less Kalibr missiles for strikes on Ukraine, which is most likely due to problems with their production due to sanctions. Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

This issue needs to be studied in more detail. We need more intelligence for this, but most likely they have some problems with the manufacture and use of these missiles. We see that now they are mostly using X-59 and X-69 missiles for their air attacks. During combined attacks, they also use cruise missiles and more powerful missiles such as the "Dagger"

- Yevlash said.

He added that Kalibr missiles were most often used from the Black Sea.

The last time about a week ago, the enemy did use Kalibr, but as we have already noted, the intensity of their use has dropped quite a bit. Of course, we need to investigate this information more, as it may have something to do with sanctions, their strategic vision, or perhaps they are saving them. We have to watch and react according to the operational situation

- Yevlash added.

Recall

That night, the occupiers did not use ballistic, guided, cruise or kamikaze missiles or drones to strike at Ukraine. The enemy mainly attacked the frontline territories with guided aerial bombs.

SBU serves notice of suspicion to CEO of the largest manufacturer of Russian "Kalibr"29.04.24, 16:26 • 17246 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
lockheed-martin-x-59-quesstLockheed Martin X-59 Quesst
ukraineUkraine

