Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 3 enemy “shahids” overnight: 10 more were lost locally

As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, 3 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa region. 10 enemy UAVs were lost in the north and south of the country, with no information on casualties or damage. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On the night of October 5, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched three X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the areas: Kursk (Russia), Cape Chauda (Crimea), - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack. As a result of the air battle, 3 enemy drones were shot down in Odesa region. 10 enemy UAVs were lost locally in the north and south of the country, with no information on casualties or damage.

Also, as a result of active countermeasures by electronic warfare systems, guided missiles did not reach their targets.

Russia has one missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 “calibers”