59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59508 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103194 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146305 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246890 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173353 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164751 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223935 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61948 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100366 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42599 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35512 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246888 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210242 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223021 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59496 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35512 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42599 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112208 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113152 views
59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22526 views

On the night of May 8, 2024, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 76 air targets - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones, of which 59 were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.

On the night of May 8, 59 air targets - 39 missiles and 20 Shahed-type attack drones - out of 76 launched by Russian troops were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of May 8, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack with missiles of various types and attack UAVs. In total, the enemy used 76 air attack weapons - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones

- , Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram and listed:
  • 1 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (launched from Tambov region - Russia); 
  • 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the TOT of Crimea); 
  • 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea); 
  • 45 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area Saratov region - Russian Federation, Caspian Sea); 
  • 1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea); 
  • 2 X-59/X-69 guided missiles (from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region); 
  • 21 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region - Russia).

According to him, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of air combat, 59 air targets were destroyed

- Oleshchuk said in the list:
  • 33 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; 
  • 4 Kalibr cruise missiles; 
  • 2 X-59/X-69 guided missiles; 
  • 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

"The enemy continues to strike at Ukraine's critical infrastructure and other important strategic facilities. I am grateful to everyone who has made every effort today to prevent the enemy from achieving their goals," the Ukrainian Air Force commander said.

"Today, May 8, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. We honor the fallen of that terrible war, we honor the Ukrainian heroes of our time, who this time are defending their native land from racism!" Oleshchuk said.

Zelenskyy: Russia fired more than 50 missiles and more than 20 "shaheds" at Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II08.05.24, 08:32 • 29345 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykola-oleshchukMykola Oleshchuk
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
lockheed-martin-x-59-quesstLockheed Martin X-59 Quesst
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

