59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

On the night of May 8, 59 air targets - 39 missiles and 20 Shahed-type attack drones - out of 76 launched by Russian troops were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of May 8, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack with missiles of various types and attack UAVs. In total, the enemy used 76 air attack weapons - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones - , Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram and listed:

1 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (launched from Tambov region - Russia);

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the TOT of Crimea);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

45 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area Saratov region - Russian Federation, Caspian Sea);

1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea);

2 X-59/X-69 guided missiles (from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region);

21 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region - Russia).

According to him, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of air combat, 59 air targets were destroyed - Oleshchuk said in the list:

33 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 X-59/X-69 guided missiles;

20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

"The enemy continues to strike at Ukraine's critical infrastructure and other important strategic facilities. I am grateful to everyone who has made every effort today to prevent the enemy from achieving their goals," the Ukrainian Air Force commander said.

"Today, May 8, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. We honor the fallen of that terrible war, we honor the Ukrainian heroes of our time, who this time are defending their native land from racism!" Oleshchuk said.

Zelenskyy: Russia fired more than 50 missiles and more than 20 "shaheds" at Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II