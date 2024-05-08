Zelenskyy: Russia fired more than 50 missiles and more than 20 "shaheds" at Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

Today, during a massive attack on Ukraine, Russian troops fired more than 50 missiles and more than 20 "shaheds" at infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Nazi Putin's massive missile attack on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. More than 50 missiles and more than 20 "shaheds" hit infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions - Zelensky wrote.

According to him, all the necessary services are already working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of terror. The whole world must clearly understand who is who. The whole world has no right to give Nazism another chance.

Russians attacked generation facilities in six regions