Russians attacked generation facilities in six regions

The Russian army attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions. This was reported by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the consequences are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them.

The enemy wants to deprive us of the ability to generate and transmit electricity sufficiently. Saving electricity is a contribution of each of us to the victory. Responsible consumption in the morning and evening hours is especially important the statement said.

Critical infrastructure facilities hit in Vinnytsia region