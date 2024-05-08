Critical infrastructure facilities hit in Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Vinnytsia region, according to the head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration, who urged residents to stay in shelters until the air raid ends.
In Vinnytsia region, there have been hits to critical infrastructure facilities, said the head of Vinnytsia RMA Serhiy Borzov, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy is attacking critical infrastructure. Take cover until the end of the air raid! Unfortunately, there are hits
RMA promised to provide details later.
