Critical infrastructure facilities hit in Vinnytsia region

In Vinnytsia region, there have been hits to critical infrastructure facilities, said the head of Vinnytsia RMA Serhiy Borzov, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy is attacking critical infrastructure. Take cover until the end of the air raid! Unfortunately, there are hits the statement said.

RMA promised to provide details later.

