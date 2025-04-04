Sergey Borzov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of Serhiy Borzov from the post of head of the Vinnytsia
regional military administration.
The government approved the dismissal of Serhiy Borzov from the post of chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA.
Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Vinnytsia region, according to the head of the Vinnytsia regional military
administration, who urged residents to stay in shelters until the air raid ends.
Two people were killed and several others were injured when Russian troops attacked residential buildings with a Shahed drone in
Vinnytsia region at night.
An enemy UAV hit a residential building in Vinnytsia region, injuring 3 people who were hospitalized.
In Vinnytsia region, air defense shrapnel damaged an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, but the fire was extinguished
without casualties.
The wreckage of a downed drone caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region last night.