Fought over a gazebo? Former head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Borzov got into a scandal with beating a man during vacation

Former head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Serhiy Borzov found himself at the center of a high-profile conflict: a video appeared online where he allegedly hit a man right in front of a child during a vacation. The incident caused a wide resonance, but there is no official comment from Borzov yet. The video was spread on social networks and Telegram channels, the Vinnytsia police are currently checking the information and establishing the details, writes UNN.

Details

The video shows Borzov following the man and pushing him after a verbal dispute.

According to eyewitnesses, as local media write, the incident occurred at a recreation spot. The conflict allegedly arose over a gazebo that a group of vacationers had occupied earlier. According to witnesses, Borzov was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and began to express claims. When people refused to vacate the place, he resorted to threats, referring to his former powers.

The Vinnytsia Oblast police have already reacted.

Regarding the conflict situation, a video of which began to spread on social networks and Telegram channels, the police are conducting a check. Information about the incident has been registered, all circumstances are being established — the law enforcement officers' statement reads.

