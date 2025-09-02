$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 29832 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 54873 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 97418 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 113566 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 63207 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 125668 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 46567 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 83387 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52953 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107774 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Publications
Fought over a gazebo? Former head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Borzov got into a scandal with beating a man during vacation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Former head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Serhiy Borzov allegedly hit a man during vacation - a corresponding video spread online. Vinnytsia police are conducting a check, Borzov does not comment on the incident.

Fought over a gazebo? Former head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Borzov got into a scandal with beating a man during vacation

Former head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Serhiy Borzov found himself at the center of a high-profile conflict: a video appeared online where he allegedly hit a man right in front of a child during a vacation. The incident caused a wide resonance, but there is no official comment from Borzov yet. The video was spread on social networks and Telegram channels, the Vinnytsia police are currently checking the information and establishing the details, writes UNN.

Details

The video shows Borzov following the man and pushing him after a verbal dispute.

According to eyewitnesses, as local media write, the incident occurred at a recreation spot. The conflict allegedly arose over a gazebo that a group of vacationers had occupied earlier. According to witnesses, Borzov was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and began to express claims. When people refused to vacate the place, he resorted to threats, referring to his former powers.

The Vinnytsia Oblast police have already reacted.

Regarding the conflict situation, a video of which began to spread on social networks and Telegram channels, the police are conducting a check. Information about the incident has been registered, all circumstances are being established

— the law enforcement officers' statement reads.

Mobilization of ex-policeman in Zakarpattia: Ombudsman intervened in socially resonant case28.08.25, 14:32 • 6481 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Sergey Borzov
Crimea
Kyiv