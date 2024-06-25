The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2938 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93147 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105531 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121472 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190205 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234327 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143752 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369358 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181821 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93147 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105531 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101677 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121472 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1822 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5056 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12034 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13644 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17582 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20382 views

The government approved the dismissal of Serhiy Borzov from the post of chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

The government has approved the dismissal of the head of the Vinnytsia RMA Serhiy Borzov, said  the representative of the Cabinet of ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN

The dismissal of Borzov Sergey Sergeevich from the post of chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration has been agreed

- Melnichuk wrote in Telegram. 

He also added that the government today appointed Ruslana Velichko-Trifonyuk as Deputy Minister of Veterans ' Affairs of Ukraine for European integration. 

For Reference 

Serhiy Borzov has been the head of the Vinnytsia regional state administration since June 19, 2020. Chairman of the servant of the people faction in the Vinnytsia City Council.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Sergey Borzov
Vinnytsia