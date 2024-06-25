The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

The government has approved the dismissal of the head of the Vinnytsia RMA Serhiy Borzov, said the representative of the Cabinet of ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The dismissal of Borzov Sergey Sergeevich from the post of chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration has been agreed - Melnichuk wrote in Telegram.

He also added that the government today appointed Ruslana Velichko-Trifonyuk as Deputy Minister of Veterans ' Affairs of Ukraine for European integration.

For Reference

Serhiy Borzov has been the head of the Vinnytsia regional state administration since June 19, 2020. Chairman of the servant of the people faction in the Vinnytsia City Council.