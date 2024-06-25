Zelensky dismissed the head of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108313 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116415 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131577 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195754 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237375 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146100 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369801 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182242 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149735 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 108265 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98083 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116373 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131544 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5124 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8198 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13483 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14965 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18822 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelensky dismissed the head of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20616 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of Serhiy Borzov from the post of head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration.

Zelensky dismissed the head of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration Borzov Serhiy Sergeyevich. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state. 

Details 

Release Borzov Serhiy Sergeevich from the post of chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration according to the application submitted by him

- it is stated in Decree No. 380/2024

Addition

Earlier, on Tuesday, June 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration Borzov Sergey Sergeevich.

For reference 

Serhiy Borzov has been the head of the Vinnytsia regional state administration since June 19, 2020. Chairman of the servant of the people faction in the Vinnytsia City Council.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
Servant of the People
Sergey Borzov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41