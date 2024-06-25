Zelensky dismissed the head of the Vinnytsia RMA Borzov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration Borzov Serhiy Sergeyevich. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state.

Details

Release Borzov Serhiy Sergeevich from the post of chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration according to the application submitted by him - it is stated in Decree No. 380/2024

Addition

Earlier, on Tuesday, June 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration Borzov Sergey Sergeevich.

For reference

Serhiy Borzov has been the head of the Vinnytsia regional state administration since June 19, 2020. Chairman of the servant of the people faction in the Vinnytsia City Council.