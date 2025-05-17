Sybiga discussed the results of negotiations in Turkey with Kallas: We agreed that pressure on Russia needs to be increased
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga informed Kaja Kallas about the results of diplomatic contacts in Turkey. The parties agreed to increase pressure on Moscow.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, had a conversation with the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. The diplomat wrote about this on his page in the social network X (Twitter), reports UNN.
Details
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, informed the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, about the results of intensive diplomatic contacts in Turkey in recent days.
I spoke with Kaja Kallas to inform her about the results of intensive diplomatic contacts in Turkey in recent days and the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. We agreed that pressure on Moscow must be increased to achieve a complete and lasting ceasefire, an end to the killings and the advancement of peace efforts,
We remind you that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, summarized the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which took place on May 16 in Istanbul, emphasizing that the meeting cannot be an excuse to reduce international pressure on the aggressor state.
