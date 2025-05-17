Five points: Media revealed Russian demands voiced by Medinsky in Istanbul
Kyiv • UNN
During negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, Russia made demands regarding Ukraine's neutral status, renunciation of reparations, and recognition of Russian territories. It also demanded a ceasefire.
During the negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, voiced a number of maximalist demands from Moscow to the representatives of Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Clash Report, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiating table with representatives of Ukraine in Turkey voiced five demands:
Neutral Ukraine - no foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction on Ukrainian soil.
No reparations - mutual renunciation of any claims for compensation for damages caused by the war.
Rights of Russian speakers - Ukraine must adopt European standards for the rights of minorities and put an end to "nationalist propaganda".
Recognition of territories - Ukraine should not claim and express constitutional objections to Russia in five Ukrainian regions (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Crimea, and seeks international recognition.
Immediate ceasefire - Ukrainian troops must withdraw from all five regions claimed by Russia.
Let us remind you
On May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. These were the first direct negotiations in more than three years since the start of the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.
During the negotiations, the Russian delegation выдвинула new, unacceptable demands. In particular, the Russian delegation threatened to seize the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
