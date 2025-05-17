Five points: Media revealed Russian demands voiced by Medinsky in Istanbul

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
May 16, 03:59 PM

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM
Five points: Media revealed Russian demands voiced by Medinsky in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

During negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, Russia made demands regarding Ukraine's neutral status, renunciation of reparations, and recognition of Russian territories. It also demanded a ceasefire.

Five points: Media revealed Russian demands voiced by Medinsky in Istanbul

During the negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, voiced a number of maximalist demands from Moscow to the representatives of Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Clash Report, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiating table with representatives of Ukraine in Turkey voiced five demands

Neutral Ukraine - no foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction on Ukrainian soil.

No reparations - mutual renunciation of any claims for compensation for damages caused by the war.

Rights of Russian speakers - Ukraine must adopt European standards for the rights of minorities and put an end to "nationalist propaganda".

Recognition of territories - Ukraine should not claim and express constitutional objections to Russia in five Ukrainian regions (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Crimea, and seeks international recognition.

Immediate ceasefire - Ukrainian troops must withdraw from all five regions claimed by Russia.

Let us remind you

On May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. These were the first direct negotiations in more than three years since the start of the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.  

During the negotiations, the Russian delegation  выдвинула new, unacceptable demands. In particular, the Russian delegation threatened to seize the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.  

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect16.05.25, 17:31 • 94532 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Turkey
Ukraine
Donetsk
