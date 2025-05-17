Occupants in the TOT of Donetsk region are preparing orphans for war under the leadership of militants
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders are giving lessons in military training to orphans in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Amvrosiivka. Instructors are militants, more than 900 children have undergone military training.
Russian invaders are sending orphaned children from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Amvrosiivka to the "Warrior" military training camp. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), reports UNN.
In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, there is a camp for preparing minors for war - the "Warrior" center. Under the patronage - orphans from Donetsk and Amvrosiivka. 100+ "educational activities": UAVs, tactical medicine, shooting
It is noted that among the instructors of the camp are militants of the "swo" and "militia".
According to the CCD, 900 children have already undergone "training".
"This is not education - it is military training of young soldiers," the CCD added.
Let us remind you
Russia is increasing funding for the militarized organization "yunarmia" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war. This is part of a criminal strategy of genocide of identity.
Russian authorities are increasing the militarization of children in the occupied territories by signing an agreement with "yunarmiitsy". More than 5.5 thousand Ukrainian children have already been involved in this project.
