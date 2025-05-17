Occupants in the TOT of Donetsk region are preparing orphans for war under the leadership of militants

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Archive

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM

May 16, 03:31 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM

May 15, 04:24 PM • 294304 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM

May 14, 04:34 PM • 345882 views
Occupants in the TOT of Donetsk region are preparing orphans for war under the leadership of militants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Russian invaders are giving lessons in military training to orphans in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Amvrosiivka. Instructors are militants, more than 900 children have undergone military training.

Occupants in the TOT of Donetsk region are preparing orphans for war under the leadership of militants

Russian invaders are sending orphaned children from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Amvrosiivka to the "Warrior" military training camp. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), reports UNN.

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, there is a camp for preparing minors for war - the "Warrior" center. Under the patronage - orphans from Donetsk and Amvrosiivka. 100+ "educational activities": UAVs, tactical medicine, shooting

- the CCD post says.

It is noted that among the instructors of the camp are militants of the "swo" and "militia".

According to the CCD, 900 children have already undergone "training".

"This is not education - it is military training of young soldiers," the CCD added.

Let us remind you

Russia is increasing funding for the militarized organization "yunarmia" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war. This is part of a criminal strategy of genocide of identity.

Russian authorities are increasing the militarization of children in the occupied territories by signing an agreement with "yunarmiitsy". More than 5.5 thousand Ukrainian children have already been involved in this project.

They are taught to walk in formation and shoot: Russians are preparing children in Mariupol for war with Ukraine18.04.25, 14:35 • 7656 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk
