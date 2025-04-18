They are taught to walk in formation and shoot: Russians are preparing children in Mariupol for war with Ukraine

The Russians are preparing schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol to participate in the war against Ukraine: they are holding so-called "military-patriotic games Zarnitsa". This was reported in Telegram by the Mariupol City Council, reports UNN.

The organizers of these "games" are the Russian ideological groups "Yunarmia" and "Movement of the First". The occupiers have been holding similar events in the occupied territories since 2014: Russian soldiers come to local educational institutions, teach children to walk in formation, handle weapons, provide medical care in war conditions and advertise joining the ranks of the Russian occupation army.

Similar organizations are being actively created in Mariupol, to which children and young people are involved. All of them are used to change the Ukrainian identity of Mariupol schoolchildren and instill Russian ideology in them. – stated in the Mariupol City Council.

Officials added: the occupiers are trying to first make young people more sympathetic to the Russian presence, and then involve them in the ranks of their силових structures and the occupation army.

