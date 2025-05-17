Nissan plans to close factories in Japan, Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Nissan plans to close factories in Japan, Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Nissan plans to close two factories in Japan and factories in Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa. The company is suffering losses and planning a reorganization.

Nissan plans to close factories in Japan, Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa

Japanese automaker Nissan plans to close two plants in Japan, as well as plants in Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa. In this way, the company, which is suffering huge losses, plans to carry out the largest reorganization of its bases in history in order to quickly improve its performance. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, Yomiuri

Details

Nissan Motor Co., which is currently undergoing restructuring, has revealed all the details of its plan to reduce seven plants worldwide by fiscal year 2027.

In Japan, the head office is taking measures to close its plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, and the plant of its subsidiary Nissan Shatai in Senan in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, as well as five plants in four countries, including Mexico.

- Yomiuri said in a statement.

It is noted that the plants in Kanagawa Prefecture have been operating since the founding of Nissan in 1933.

Nissan is suffering from sluggish sales around the world, and excessive production capacity is putting pressure on its operations.

- the publication reports.

According to Yomiuri, the company will cease production of cars at plants in South Africa, India and Argentina, and is considering closing two plants in Mexico.

Recall

Japanese automaker Nissan announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs and close 7 plants due to weak sales and the collapse of the merger with Honda. Layoffs will reach 20,000 in a year.

Honda and Nissan suspend merger talks due to change in strategy13.02.25, 13:02 • 37490 views

EconomyNews of the World
Kanagawa Prefecture
Nissan
Argentina
Mexico
India
South Africa
Japan
