Nissan plans to close factories in Japan, Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa

Japanese automaker Nissan plans to close two plants in Japan, as well as plants in Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa. In this way, the company, which is suffering huge losses, plans to carry out the largest reorganization of its bases in history in order to quickly improve its performance. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, Yomiuri.
Nissan Motor Co., which is currently undergoing restructuring, has revealed all the details of its plan to reduce seven plants worldwide by fiscal year 2027.
In Japan, the head office is taking measures to close its plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, and the plant of its subsidiary Nissan Shatai in Senan in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, as well as five plants in four countries, including Mexico.
It is noted that the plants in Kanagawa Prefecture have been operating since the founding of Nissan in 1933.
Nissan is suffering from sluggish sales around the world, and excessive production capacity is putting pressure on its operations.
According to Yomiuri, the company will cease production of cars at plants in South Africa, India and Argentina, and is considering closing two plants in Mexico.
Japanese automaker Nissan announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs and close 7 plants due to weak sales and the collapse of the merger with Honda. Layoffs will reach 20,000 in a year.
