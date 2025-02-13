Honda and Nissan suspend merger talks due to change in strategy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Honda and Nissan suspend merger talks due to change in strategy

Honda and Nissan suspend merger talks due to change in strategy

Kyiv  •  UNN

Honda and Nissan have suspended negotiations on their planned merger less than two months after the announcement. The companies will continue to cooperate in the field of automotive technology, while Nissan will look for a new partner.

After the planned deal was canceled, the automakers promised to “cooperate in a strategic partnership.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Honda and Nissan on Thursday officially canceled their planned merger less than two months after announcing it. Merger negotiations began in December 2024 - it was planned to join forces in the electric vehicle sector, but the development of agreements slowed down, the parties faced contradictions. For example, Honda had a desire to take control of the new company.

The two companies said they would continue their cooperation in automotive technology, which was announced in 2024.

Analysts and representatives of the automotive industry say that Nissan is likely to look for a new partner to help strengthen its finances and collaborate on technology.

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, best known for assembling iPhones and other Apple products, is one of the candidates. Yang Liu, Foxconn's chairman, said on Wednesday that he is open to cooperation with Nissan, but does not intend to insist on acquiring the company.

Tesla raises prices for Model X07.02.25, 05:26 • 33129 views

Liu said that Foxconn is in talks with Renault, Nissan's longtime French partner, about potential cooperation. Under a 2023 agreement, Renault will gradually reduce its stake in Nissan to about 15%. 

AddendumAddendum

In November, Nissan said it would cut 9,000 jobs and reduce global capacity by a fifth after facing problems in its two largest markets, the United States and China.

Data on 800 thousand Volkswagen electric vehicles are now publicly available30.12.24, 06:03 • 24126 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
volkswagenVolkswagen
nissanNissan
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.

