Honda and Nissan suspend merger talks due to change in strategy

After the planned deal was canceled, the automakers promised to “cooperate in a strategic partnership.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Honda and Nissan on Thursday officially canceled their planned merger less than two months after announcing it. Merger negotiations began in December 2024 - it was planned to join forces in the electric vehicle sector, but the development of agreements slowed down, the parties faced contradictions. For example, Honda had a desire to take control of the new company.

The two companies said they would continue their cooperation in automotive technology, which was announced in 2024.

Analysts and representatives of the automotive industry say that Nissan is likely to look for a new partner to help strengthen its finances and collaborate on technology.

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, best known for assembling iPhones and other Apple products, is one of the candidates. Yang Liu, Foxconn's chairman, said on Wednesday that he is open to cooperation with Nissan, but does not intend to insist on acquiring the company.

Tesla raises prices for Model X

Liu said that Foxconn is in talks with Renault, Nissan's longtime French partner, about potential cooperation. Under a 2023 agreement, Renault will gradually reduce its stake in Nissan to about 15%.

AddendumAddendum

In November, Nissan said it would cut 9,000 jobs and reduce global capacity by a fifth after facing problems in its two largest markets, the United States and China.

Data on 800 thousand Volkswagen electric vehicles are now publicly available