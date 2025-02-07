ukenru
Tesla raises prices for Model X

Tesla raises prices for Model X

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33130 views

Tesla has increased the cost of the Model X by $5000 in the US - the standard version now costs $84,990. The Plaid version has also risen in price to $99,990.

American electric car manufacturer Tesla has raised prices for its vehicles again. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This time, the price increase affected the Model X in the United States. The cost of the standard all-wheel drive version has increased by $5,000 and now amounts to $84,990. A similar increase affected the more productive Plaid variant, which now costs $99,990 instead of $94,990.

This is not the first time the company has changed its pricing policy. In December last year, a similar price increase was recorded for the Model S, and since the beginning of February, Tesla has revised the cost of all its models in Canada.

The manufacturer did not explain the reasons for the latest price increase. At the same time, the company continues to work on reducing production costs. In January, it was noted that the average cost of materials and labor reached its lowest level in the fourth quarter, which was the result of cheaper raw materials.

Tesla launches updated Model Y with new features for $59,990

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

